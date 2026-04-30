Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has stated that government efforts in job creation for young people remain inadequate following 16 months in office.
Speaking on the JoyBusiness Roundtable on Thursday, April 30, during a discussion on the administration’s performance over the past year and a half, he argued that expectations in addressing youth unemployment have not been met.
"If we talk about jobs, that is the weakest link. We are still not creating enough jobs for the young people of this country," he claimed.
"So for me, the question really is, what is been done on transformation. Unless you are the rich, you can't help but saying this government has achieved stabilisation," he added.
Mr Jackson suggested that despite policy interventions and public commitments, the pace and scale of employment generation for young people continue to fall short of national needs.
Watch the live show below:
Latest Stories
-
Why Ghana’s economic growth is not creating jobs despite strong rebound — Deloitte partner
1 minute
-
Exchange rate stability a game changer for Ghana’s Economy – Prof. Gyeke-Dako
2 minutes
-
NCCE intensifies public education on constitutional rights in digital space
6 minutes
-
Rising NCD burden threatens Africa’s health gains as WHO urges urgent, coordinated action
9 minutes
-
ECG restores power to Afram Plains after river cable fault
18 minutes
-
Ho Teaching Hospital marks 7th Anniversary
23 minutes
-
Government underperforming in youth job creation after 16 months – Joe Jackson
26 minutes
-
Volta Region: Abor Police crack down on robbery syndicate, arrest five
26 minutes
-
Mummy’s Day Out: Joy FM to celebrate mothers with Crown Forest experience on May 9
27 minutes
-
UBIDS celebrates Prof. Bernard Akanbang’s Inaugural Lecture on development effectiveness
31 minutes
-
Akatsi South records gains in health, education, revenue mobilisation – MCE
37 minutes
-
NDPC Chair calls for harmony in national development planning
37 minutes
-
Be agents of change, not just title holders – NYA CEO Osman Ayariga urges youth
39 minutes
-
Agyemang-Prempeh supports Tepa Hospital with equipment, pledges to tackle challenges
41 minutes
-
Recent stability in exchange rate creating a healthy business environment – GUTA
41 minutes