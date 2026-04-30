National

Government underperforming in youth job creation after 16 months – Joe Jackson

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  30 April 2026 10:56am
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The Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has stated that government efforts in job creation for young people remain inadequate following 16 months in office.

Speaking on the JoyBusiness Roundtable on Thursday, April 30, during a discussion on the administration’s performance over the past year and a half, he argued that expectations in addressing youth unemployment have not been met.

"If we talk about jobs, that is the weakest link. We are still not creating enough jobs for the young people of this country," he claimed.

"So for me, the question really is, what is been done on transformation. Unless you are the rich, you can't help but saying this government has achieved stabilisation," he added.

Mr Jackson suggested that despite policy interventions and public commitments, the pace and scale of employment generation for young people continue to fall short of national needs.

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