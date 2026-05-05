Gov’t and mining companies in talks over gold mobilisation and forex strategy

The government has held discussions with large-scale mining companies as part of efforts to advance the rollout of the Ghana National Assay and Responsible Mining Programme (GANRAP), aimed at strengthening the country’s foreign exchange reserves and supporting currency stability.

The engagement brought together key sector players, including representatives of major mining firms, in a coordinated dialogue focused on improving gold mobilisation, formalising supply channels, and enhancing transparency in the extractive sector.

The meeting was jointly chaired by the Minister for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, who underscored the strategic importance of the initiative to macroeconomic stability.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, and other industry stakeholders also participated in what officials described as a constructive and forward-looking engagement.

Authorities indicated that the discussions form part of broader reforms to optimise gold resources, improve reserve accumulation and strengthen the cedi through structured and responsible mining operations.

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