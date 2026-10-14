Gov’t backing is no permit – EPA warns GoldBod, ministries over reclamation projects

Audio By Carbonatix
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has warned public institutions, including the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), that government backing does not exempt reclamation projects from environmental permitting requirements.
In a statement dated October 14, 2026, the EPA also named the Forestry Commission, Minerals Commission and Mineral Development Fund among institutions required to ensure compliance before physical works begin or continue.
The Authority said projects commissioned, funded, supervised or undertaken on behalf of public institutions must obtain the requisite EPA environmental permit.
A contract award, approved funding, mining lease, concession, licence or authorisation from another institution cannot replace that permit, it stressed. Neither can traditional authority consent or participation in a government programme.
Contracting institutions must verify EPA permit status before contractors mobilise to project sites.
Citing Regulation 40 of the Environmental Protection (Environmental Assessment) Regulations, 2025 (L.I. 2504), the EPA said reclamation and restoration activities fall within the environmental assessment and permitting regime.
The Authority directed all unpermitted projects to stop immediately and report for regulatory assessment.
“Protecting Ghana’s environment is a legal obligation. Compliance is not optional,” it said.
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