Government to make fresh budgetary allocation to continue BoG recapitalisation in 2027

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has announced plans to make another budgetary allocation in the 2027 Budget to continue the recapitalisation of the Bank of Ghana, reaffirming its commitment to restoring the central bank's financial strength under a long-term programme expected to run until 2032.
Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem disclosed this while addressing stakeholders at the commemoration of 50 years of Rural Banking in Ghana and the official transition of Rural and Community Banks into Community Banks.
According to him, the decision forms part of government's broader macroeconomic reform agenda aimed at preserving the Bank of Ghana's independence, strengthening confidence in monetary policy, and sustaining the country's economic recovery.
Mr. Ampem said Ghana's economic outlook continues to improve, attributing the progress to closer policy coordination between the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana.
"Ghana's economic fundamentals are strengthening. Improved coordination between the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana has reinforced macroeconomic stability through disciplined fiscal policy and a complementary monetary policy stance."
He explained that the government's fiscal discipline, together with the central bank's monetary policy measures, has contributed to easing macroeconomic pressures, helping to stabilise the economy after a challenging period marked by high inflation, exchange rate volatility and fiscal constraints.
The Deputy Finance Minister said government has already demonstrated its commitment to rebuilding the central bank's financial position by issuing a GH¢5 billion bond in March 2026.
"Government has backed that commitment with action. In March this year, government issued a GH¢5 billion bond for the recapitalisation of the Bank of Ghana. This marks the beginning of a broader phased strategy to systematically restore the Bank of Ghana's balance sheet and financial strength by 2032."
He revealed that the recapitalisation programme will continue through successive national budgets until the central bank's financial position is fully restored.
"In next year's budget, we will make another allocation to further recapitalise the central bank."
The recapitalisation programme is intended to rebuild the Bank of Ghana's capital base after recent financial losses, strengthen its balance sheet, and ensure it has the financial capacity to effectively deliver its core mandate of maintaining price stability, promoting a sound financial system and supporting sustainable economic growth.
Mr. Ampem stressed that a financially strong and independent central bank is critical to maintaining investor confidence, safeguarding financial sector stability and ensuring the effectiveness of monetary policy in keeping inflation under control.
His remarks were delivered during the 50th anniversary celebration of rural banking in Ghana, which also marked a major milestone in the country's financial sector with the official conversion of Rural and Community Banks into Community Banks under a new regulatory framework introduced by the Bank of Ghana.
The reforms are expected to strengthen governance, improve operational efficiency and expand access to financial services, particularly in underserved communities. They also form part of wider efforts to deepen financial inclusion and position community banks to play a greater role in financing agriculture, small businesses and local economic development across the country.
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