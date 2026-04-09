Gramps Morgan names Ghanaian business leader Monalisa Effah as Ghana-Jamaica Homecoming Ambassador

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer and Lead Consultant of Lusso Casona, Monalisa Effah, has been appointed Ambassador for the Ghana-Jamaica Homecoming by three-time Grammy Award-winning reggae artiste Gramps Morgan.
The appointment was made at a formal ceremony held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra on Monday, April 6, 2025.
The Ghana-Jamaica Homecoming is an initiative rooted in the deep cultural and ancestral ties between Ghana and Jamaica, calling on diasporans to reconnect with the African continent in a meaningful and structured way.
In selecting Monalisa Effah for this ambassadorial role, Gramps Morgan recognised her as a trusted authority on diaspora return, relocation, and the practical realities of building a life and legacy on home soil.
Monalisa Effah is the Founder and CEO of Lusso Casona, one of Ghana’s leading luxury real estate and expatriate relocation firms, and the founder of Carter Oriental, a facilities management and institutional support company. With over a decade of experience guiding individuals, families, and corporations through the complexities of cross-border movement and investment in Ghana, she brings both the credibility and operational expertise this mandate demands.
Speaking on the appointment, Monalisa Effah said: “Homecoming takes preparation, trust, and the right guidance.
"I am honoured to carry this mandate and to help ensure that those making the journey—from Jamaica and beyond—find a Ghana that is ready to receive them.”
The ceremony marked a significant moment in the evolving relationship between Ghana and the Caribbean diaspora, moving beyond cultural celebration into structured, purposeful engagement.
Lusso Casona continues to serve as a trusted partner for diasporans, expatriates, and high-net-worth individuals seeking to relocate, invest, and build across borders with clarity and confidence.
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