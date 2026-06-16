Greater citizen responsibility needed in tackling Ghana’s flood crisis – Ing. Abeiku Hayford

Audio By Carbonatix
A professional engineer and risk management consultant, Ing. Abeiku Hayford, has called on Ghanaians to play a more active role in preventing floods, arguing that the country's recurring flood disasters require a collective response rather than sole reliance on government interventions.
Speaking on Tamale-based Kesmi FM on Tuesday, June 16, Ing. Hayford said Ghana's persistent flooding problem had become a national challenge that demands the commitment of all stakeholders, including citizens, local communities and public institutions.
According to him, many of the factors contributing to flooding are largely human-induced and can be addressed through responsible environmental practices and strict adherence to regulations governing construction and land use.
He noted that despite years of public education and repeated warnings from authorities, some individuals continue to build in unauthorised locations, obstruct waterways and dispose of waste indiscriminately — actions he said significantly contribute to flooding in many parts of the country.
“The challenge is not only about infrastructure. It is also about behaviour and compliance with the laws that are designed to protect lives and property,” he said.
Ing. Hayford observed that the impact of flooding extends beyond the destruction of homes and roads, affecting businesses, livelihoods and public safety. He therefore stressed the need for a proactive approach focused on prevention rather than responding after disasters occur.
He further urged citizens to embrace environmental stewardship and see themselves as partners in efforts to reduce disaster risks.
While acknowledging the critical role of government agencies in urban planning, infrastructure development and emergency response, he maintained that sustainable solutions would require the active cooperation of residents and local communities.
The risk management consultant also called for stronger support for institutions responsible for sanitation, physical planning and disaster management, saying they must be adequately resourced to enforce regulations and effectively carry out their mandates.
Ing. Hayford commended the government of President John Dramani Mahama for its efforts to improve disaster preparedness and address flooding across the country. However, he urged authorities to intensify investment in drainage infrastructure, urban planning systems and public education campaigns.
He emphasised that tackling Ghana’s flood challenges would require a comprehensive strategy built on strong institutions, responsible citizenship and the consistent enforcement of existing laws.
“We need to change our ways and become advocates for change. We should not sit back and wait for the government alone to solve the problem. Citizens must take responsibility for their actions while also demanding accountability and concrete measures from leadership to prevent these disasters,” he stated.
His remarks add to growing calls for a more proactive and collaborative approach to flood management, particularly as communities across the country continue to face the threat of seasonal flooding.
According to Ing. Hayford, greater accountability, improved planning and increased citizen participation are essential if Ghana is to make meaningful progress in reducing flood-related disasters and building safer, more resilient communities.
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