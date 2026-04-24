GRIDCo probes Akosombo Substation fire after nationwide power disruptions

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has launched a comprehensive investigation into a fire outbreak at its Akosombo Substation in the Eastern Region, which disrupted electricity supply to several parts of the country.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, April 23, affected critical components of the substation, raising concerns about the stability of power transmission across affected areas.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, although preliminary assessments are currently underway to establish its origin and the extent of the damage.

In a statement, GRIDCo acknowledged the impact of the outage on households, businesses and essential services, noting that the situation has resulted in intermittent power supply in some regions.

The company stressed that while such incidents are rare, they require swift and coordinated technical responses to prevent further complications within the national grid.

The Akosombo Substation is a key node in Ghana’s electricity transmission system, serving as a major distribution hub for power generated from critical sources across the country.

GRIDCo assured the public that its engineers and technical teams have been deployed to the site and are working continuously to stabilise the system and restore supply.

According to the company, efforts are focused on isolating affected components, rebalancing the system and gradually restoring electricity to impacted areas.

“We remain committed to maintaining a reliable and resilient power transmission network,” GRIDCo stated, adding that strict safety protocols are being observed throughout the restoration process.

The company also assured that updates would be provided as investigations progress and normal power supply is fully restored.

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