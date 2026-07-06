GTA to launch “Blue Ghana Initiative” beach clean-up campaign after Accra floods

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is preparing to launch a major beach clean-up campaign across selected beaches in Accra and nearby coastal communities, as its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Maame Efua Houadjeto, calls for a national response to poor waste disposal and growing environmental damage.

The campaign, to be rolled out under the theme “The Blue Ghana Initiative: Protecting Our Beaches, Preserving Our Future”, comes in the wake of severe flooding in parts of Accra and surrounding areas, which has renewed concern over indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains and waterways.

According to a press release issued on Monday, July 6, the move follows the heavy rainfall that hit Accra on June 29, 2026, one of the most intense single-day downpours recorded in recent years.

Communities including Alajo, Circle, Kaneshie, Odawna, Tse Addo and Weija were among the worst affected, with lives lost, homes and property destroyed, and many residents displaced.

In the aftermath of the flooding, disaster management agencies and city authorities again pointed to poor waste management as a major factor behind the devastation.

Refuse dumped into drains often blocks the free flow of water during heavy rains, worsening floods in low-lying communities.

Environmental experts have also warned that when floodwaters recede, much of the waste is washed into rivers and eventually carried to the coast, where it pollutes beaches and threatens marine life.

Against that background, the Ghana Tourism Authority says its latest campaign is about far more than tidying up tourist sites. The Authority argues that Ghana’s beaches are critical environmental and economic assets, supporting tourism, fishing livelihoods, biodiversity and the country’s image abroad.

Announcing the initiative, Mrs Houadjeto said the state of the country’s beaches should concern every Ghanaian.

“Our beaches are not just tourist attractions. They are the face we show the world and an inheritance we owe future generations,” she said.

She warned that the problem begins long before waste reaches the shoreline.

“Every piece of plastic that chokes a drain in Accra has the potential to end up on our shores. We cannot continue to treat our environment as someone else’s responsibility. Cleaning our beaches and keeping them clean is a national duty that belongs to all of us.”

The campaign, dubbed The Blue Ghana Initiative, is being presented as a national movement aimed at placing environmental sustainability at the centre of tourism development.

The Authority says it wants the programme to inspire long-term behavioural change, with citizens, businesses and institutions all taking part in protecting the coastline.

As part of the campaign, the GTA is also calling on manufacturers of bottled water, beverages and other plastic-packaged products to take a more active role in reducing pollution.

It is urging producers not only to join beach clean-up exercises, but also to invest in recycling, support public education and help build stronger systems for plastic waste management.

The Authority said tackling plastic pollution requires a united effort from government, industry and the public.

It also welcomed ongoing efforts by the Government of Ghana to phase out harmful single-use plastics, including take-away containers and similar products that contribute heavily to environmental pollution.

According to the GTA, reducing plastic waste is essential if Ghana is to protect its coastline and build cleaner, healthier and more sustainable communities.

In a further step aimed at sustaining the campaign beyond one-off clean-up exercises, the Authority announced plans to establish The Blue Ghana Foundation.

The foundation will serve as a platform through which individuals, corporate bodies, development partners and philanthropists can contribute money and resources to support beach cleaning, environmental education and conservation work along Ghana’s coast.

The clean-up drive is expected to complement sanitation and recovery efforts already being carried out by local authorities and disaster management agencies after the recent floods.

The GTA said it plans to work with community groups, schools, youth organisations, hospitality operators, resort managers, civil society organisations and volunteers to ensure the campaign has a broad national reach.

Details of the beaches to be covered and the dates for the exercise are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

For the Ghana Tourism Authority, the initiative is part of a wider vision for tourism development in Ghana, one that links the growth of the sector directly to environmental protection.

Mrs Houadjeto said a clean coastline not only improves the experience of visitors but also protects livelihoods, preserves natural heritage and reflects the country’s commitment to responsible development.

She said that the recent floods had once again exposed the cost of neglecting environmental sanitation and warned that the responsibility for protecting the country’s natural assets cannot be left to government alone.

“Our beaches are national treasures, economic lifelines and the face of Ghana to the world. Protecting them is not the responsibility of government alone. It is a shared duty that belongs to every Ghanaian and every institution that calls Ghana home.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.