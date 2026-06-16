Haaland scored twice on World Cup debut as Norway beat Iraq

Erling Haaland scored twice on his World Cup debut as Norway overcame a spirited Iraq in their opening Group I game at Boston Stadium.

The 25-year-old took his tally to 57 goals in 51 appearances for his country as they made their World Cup return after 28 years, though he was denied the 55th hat-trick in tournament history by Jalal Hassan's fine block late on.

Making their first appearance on the biggest stage in 40 years, Iraq more than held their own in the opening stages, but the deadlock was broken just 58 seconds after the first-half hydration break when the overlapping David Moller Wolfe swung in an inviting low cross from the left, which Haaland slid home at the far post.

Iraq deservedly levelled on 39 minutes as Amir Al-Ammari's cross, which was met by a powerful downward header inside the upright by Aymen Hussein, who sealed his country's place at the World Cup with the winner in the intercontinental play-off final against Bolivia in March.

Parity lasted just four minutes as Haaland charged down a clearance from Jalal Hassan - as the veteran keeper dawdled over a back-pass in his own six-yard box - and the ball rebounded into the net.

But Iraq finished the half on top as Ibrahim Bayesh saw a volley deflected wide, Ali Al-Hamadi was crowded out by Kristoffer Ajer in the box, and Akam Hashim lashed a spectacular 20-yard volley inches over the bar.

After the interval, Manchester-born Zidan Iqbal, on as an Iraq substitute, become the first player of Pakistani heritage to appear in a men's World Cup.

Norway substitute Leo Ostigard headed home a Martin Odegaard corner on 76 minutes to give Norway daylight and Haaland's looping header across goal was deflected into his own net by Hussein deep in stoppage time.

At the fifth attempt, it was the first win by a European side against Asian Football Confederation opposition at this tournament. Iraq's defeat means their wait for a first-ever World Cup point goes on.

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