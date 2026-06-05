Hajia4Real named on US deportation list of ‘worst of the worst’ offenders

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian socialite and influencer Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real, has been named in a recently published list by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identifying foreign nationals facing deportation from the country.
The list, titled “Arrested Worst of the Worst,” was released by the DHS and shared online as part of the agency’s enforcement actions against non-citizens convicted of various offences.
Hajia4Real is among 32 Ghanaians featured on the list, which the department describes as comprising some of the “worst of the worst” criminal offenders currently subject to removal proceedings.
According to the DHS publication, the Ghanaian nationals named on the list are linked to a range of offences, including shoplifting, cocaine possession, fraud, domestic violence, weapon-related crimes and allegations of child cruelty.
The publication is part of a broader disclosure by US immigration authorities that highlights foreign nationals with criminal records facing deportation from the United States.
The DHS has not provided additional details in the publication regarding the individual circumstances of each person named on the list.
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