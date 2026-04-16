Harry and Meghan meet Bondi shooting survivors

Audio By Carbonatix
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken to survivors and emergency responders from the Bondi Beach shooting on the fourth day of their Australian visit.
Volunteer lifeguards and community leaders met the couple at the beach in Sydney, where 15 people were killed and 40 injured at a Hanukkah event in December.
The couple have been visiting eastern Australian cities, including Canberra and Melbourne.
Prince Harry and Meghan arrived at Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club on Friday morning, where they spoke to Jessica Chapnik Khan and Elon Zizer, who both survived the shootings while shielding their children.
Bondi lifeguards, who were hailed as heroes for protecting members of the public during the attack, also met the pair.
Representatives of the Sydney Jewish Museum, which is opening an exhibition dedicated to the attack, also attended, describing Prince Harry and Meghan's visit as "really special".
The couple were later welcomed by fans who had lined the steps of the Sydney Opera House, where they boarded a boat for a sailing event hosted by Invictus Australia.
In 2018, Prince Harry announced Australia would host the Invictus Games during his royal tour, a competition he founded in 2014 for wounded military veterans.
It is the couple's first trip to Australia since the 2018 tour. Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals and visited the country in a private capacity.
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