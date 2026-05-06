Here are the four hospitals Charles Amissah moved through in 118 minutes before he died

Audio By Carbonatix
The committee investigating the death of Charles Amissah has reconstructed a detailed timeline of events, concluding that the patient was alive throughout multiple transfers between emergency responders and health facilities before eventually dying after more than an hour of attempts to secure definitive care.
The 29-year-old engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited was reportedly knocked down in a hit-and-run incident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass in Accra on February 6, 2026.
He was initially attended to by personnel from the National Ambulance Service but later faced difficulties accessing emergency care.
Chair of the three-member committee, Agyeman Badu Akosa, said the timeline shows a continuous chain of movement from the accident scene to several major hospitals, with repeated failures to stabilise the patient.
“And I think that, for me, this tells the whole story,” Prof. Akosa said, as he outlined the sequence of events.
According to the committee, the incident occurred at 00:00 when the accident scene was first recorded. The ambulance arrived shortly after and transported the victim to the hospital within 11 minutes.
“At 22:32, this was the incident scene. The ambulance got to the accident site. From there, 11 minutes later, they arrived at Police Hospital,” he explained.
However, the committee says the patient was not stabilised at the first point of contact and was subsequently transferred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at 22:58.
“Again, at Greater Accra Regional Hospital, they were moved on to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital,” he added.
From there, the patient was reportedly transferred again, arriving at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at 23:20. Despite being alive at every stage, Prof. Akosa said there was still no definitive intervention.
“In all, this patient was alive,” he noted.
The committee further revealed that a final referral was considered to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), but the ambulance crew reportedly declined to proceed.
“At Korle Bu, there was no joy. In fact, he was moved on to go to UGMC, but the ambulance crew refused to move,” Prof. Akosa said.
The patient was eventually pronounced dead at approximately 00:30, about 118 minutes after the initial incident.
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