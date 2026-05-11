Hindsight: Hearts fail in latest attempt to settle Hiddink case

Accra Hearts of Oak’s latest effort to settle their former coach, Rene Hiddink, ended in futility, as the Phobians count the cost of their trigger-happiness.

But how did the Phobians come to owe a man, whom to date, no one remembers working for them?

Hiddink’s arrival

Hiddink joined the Phobians in 2023 after signing a three-year deal as Technical Director, only to be fired after just eight months.

At the time of his sacking, the Dutchman was owed $2,400 in salary arrears.

He would later report Hearts to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), before subsequently petitioning FIFA.

FIFA hearing and transfer ban

At FIFA, Hearts admitted that they owed the Dutch trainer $2,400, but, more importantly, failed to provide just cause under their signed agreement for the termination of the contract.

FIFA then delivered its verdict, instructing Hearts to pay the amount with 5% interest on the outstanding salary.

21st August, 2025, Hearts of Oak’s failure to pay the amount prompted FIFA to, through the GFA, impose a transfer ban on the club.

As a result, Hearts could not register new players for the current season.

A day later, Hearts released a statement indicating that they had concluded their transfer business, with the registration of defenders Ali Moahmmed and Baba Adamu, and midfielder Abdul Karim.

Settlement attempts

A week later, the club reached out to Hiddink through third parties, ostensibly to find an out-of-court settlement.

However, the approach was immediately rebuffed, according to Hiddink’s lawyer, David Winnie.

“Togbe Afede and the head of finance at Hearts of Oak contacted my client, Rene Hiddink, yesterday to try and reach some form of settlement agreement in this matter following FIFA’s decision to award Rene the payment of the rest of his contract. However, Rene declined this,” Winnie told Akoma FM.

“Now that FIFA has delivered its decision, Rene is no longer interested in any settlement that delays the process. The only thing Rene is interested in now is being paid the remaining sum on his contract as ordered by FIFA,” Winnie added.

Hearts were then forced to complete the next transfer window without signing any new players, leaving them painfully skint in attack.

Result? The Phobians have scored just 21 goals in 32 games in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Hiddink petitions Tema Court

Hiddink’s next move was to drag Hearts of Oak to court in Tema, seeking to enforce the FIFA ruling.

Last week, the court began hearing as Hearts presented their first offer.

The Phobians proposed to pay a year’s worth of the original contract they had with Renne Hiddink, totaling $57,000, and the $2,400 unpaid salary, instead of the $144,000 they were asked to pay by FIFA.

Hiddink’s lawyers rejected the offer because it fell woefully short of the original compensation awarded by FIFA.

The court then ordered Hearts of Oak to file their written submissions in two weeks.

The case has been adjourned to 19th May 2026, when the court is expected to give a date for ruling.

Implications

Without a stay of execution on the transfer ban, Hearts are still unable to register any new players and are likely to go into next season with an attack that has scored just 21 goals in 32 matches and has drawn 15 times.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.