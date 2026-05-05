‘I didn’t want to marry artiste, pastor, politician’ – Banky W’s wife, Adesua

Audio By Carbonatix
Adesua Etomi-Wellington, wife of Nigerian singer, politician and clergyman, Banky W, has reflected on her marriage, revealing that their love is still waxing stronger nearly a decade into their union.
Speaking in a recent interview hosted by Teju Babyface, along with her husband, Mrs Wellington explained that initially, Banky W wasn’t her ideal man because of his career path, but she settled for him because of divine instruction.
“Before I met my husband, I told God I didn’t want to marry a musician, a pastor or a politician, but God gave me all three,” she said.
On his part, Banky W revealed that Adesua confirmed he was her husband after several rejections.
He explained that he had known that she was his wife for a year and a half, but was waiting for her to be on the same page.
He said, “Adesua called me on the phone one day and said, Banky, you know you’re my husband, right?”
The singer said Adesua’s confirmation further strengthened his own conviction, and they got married.
The couple got married in 2017. Their marriage has produced two children.
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