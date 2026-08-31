IEAG commends GoldBod, BoG for improving forex stability

Audio By Carbonatix
The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has commended the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for measures it says have contributed to improved foreign exchange stability and economic confidence.
The Association said the relative stability of the foreign exchange market had provided greater predictability for importers and exporters, allowing businesses to plan international transactions with increased confidence.
According to the IEAG, GoldBod’s trading policies have helped strengthen Ghana’s foreign exchange position and improve access to foreign exchange for legitimate business activities.
It also praised the Bank of Ghana for measures aimed at maintaining macroeconomic and financial stability.
Speaking at a press conference, Executive Director of the IEAG, Samson Asaki Awingobit, said the reduction in interest rates was particularly encouraging for businesses that rely on credit to finance their operations.
He cited the Bank of Ghana’s Financial Stability Review, which showed that the average lending rate fell from 30.3 per cent in December 2024 to 20.5 per cent in December 2025.
Mr Awingobit said further reductions in the cost of credit would provide additional relief to importers and exporters who require working capital to purchase goods and meet international trade obligations.
He urged GoldBod and the Bank of Ghana to sustain and deepen measures aimed at maintaining foreign exchange stability and lowering the cost of borrowing for businesses.
Latest Stories
-
Fuel prices set to rise again from Sept 1; petrol could hit GH¢16.21 – COPEC
14 minutes
-
REGSEC restricts Akwasidae celebrations in Denkyira amid security concerns
19 minutes
-
Eric Adjei distributes free fertiliser to farmers in Jaman North
26 minutes
-
Akufo-Addo urges NPP factions to unite behind Bawumia for 2028 victory
37 minutes
-
NDC mourns Western Regional Elections Director Papa Assan
44 minutes
-
Minerals Commission warns against fake job recruitment schemes
51 minutes
-
10 recruits dismissed for defying phone ban – Interior Minister
57 minutes
-
IEAG commends GoldBod, BoG for improving forex stability
1 hour
-
Bawumia donates GH¢50,000 to St Jude Catholic Church at Weija
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for faster mobilisation of AU Peace Fund resources
1 hour
-
Improved roads bring new vehicle options to Tumu-Bolga, Tumu-Tamale, Tumu-Wa routes
1 hour
-
Cedi records 7.9% depreciation against US dollar in first half of 2026
2 hours
-
GIS launches operation on anti-human trafficking and exploitative street begging
2 hours
-
Awutu-Senya District Assembly organises clean-up ahead of Awubia Festival
2 hours
-
Vice President Opoku-Agyemang receives Democracy Cup
2 hours