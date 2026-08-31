National

IEAG commends GoldBod, BoG for improving forex stability

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  31 August 2026 5:01am
Samson Asaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG)
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has commended the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for measures it says have contributed to improved foreign exchange stability and economic confidence.

The Association said the relative stability of the foreign exchange market had provided greater predictability for importers and exporters, allowing businesses to plan international transactions with increased confidence.

According to the IEAG, GoldBod’s trading policies have helped strengthen Ghana’s foreign exchange position and improve access to foreign exchange for legitimate business activities.

It also praised the Bank of Ghana for measures aimed at maintaining macroeconomic and financial stability.

Speaking at a press conference, Executive Director of the IEAG, Samson Asaki Awingobit, said the reduction in interest rates was particularly encouraging for businesses that rely on credit to finance their operations.

He cited the Bank of Ghana’s Financial Stability Review, which showed that the average lending rate fell from 30.3 per cent in December 2024 to 20.5 per cent in December 2025.

Mr Awingobit said further reductions in the cost of credit would provide additional relief to importers and exporters who require working capital to purchase goods and meet international trade obligations.

He urged GoldBod and the Bank of Ghana to sustain and deepen measures aimed at maintaining foreign exchange stability and lowering the cost of borrowing for businesses.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group