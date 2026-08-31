IEAG commends GoldBod, BoG for improving forex stability

Samson Asaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG)

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has commended the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for measures it says have contributed to improved foreign exchange stability and economic confidence.

The Association said the relative stability of the foreign exchange market had provided greater predictability for importers and exporters, allowing businesses to plan international transactions with increased confidence.

According to the IEAG, GoldBod’s trading policies have helped strengthen Ghana’s foreign exchange position and improve access to foreign exchange for legitimate business activities.

It also praised the Bank of Ghana for measures aimed at maintaining macroeconomic and financial stability.

Speaking at a press conference, Executive Director of the IEAG, Samson Asaki Awingobit, said the reduction in interest rates was particularly encouraging for businesses that rely on credit to finance their operations.

He cited the Bank of Ghana’s Financial Stability Review, which showed that the average lending rate fell from 30.3 per cent in December 2024 to 20.5 per cent in December 2025.

Mr Awingobit said further reductions in the cost of credit would provide additional relief to importers and exporters who require working capital to purchase goods and meet international trade obligations.

He urged GoldBod and the Bank of Ghana to sustain and deepen measures aimed at maintaining foreign exchange stability and lowering the cost of borrowing for businesses.

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