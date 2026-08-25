National | Politics

I’m yet to receive official confirmation of Wontumi’s Chairmanship withdrawal – Opare Ansah

Source: Adomonline  
  25 August 2026 7:30pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chairman of the National Executives Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frederick Opare Ansah, says he has not received any official communication confirming the reported withdrawal of former Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, from the party’s National Chairmanship race.

Reports circulating on social media suggest that Mr Boasiako, who is currently incarcerated, has decided to withdraw from the contest ahead of the filing deadline on Thursday.

However, speaking to Adom News, Mr Opare Ansah said the Elections Committee had not received any formal notification from the candidate or his campaign.

He explained that he had only seen reports of the alleged withdrawal on social media and, as of now, none of the candidates had officially written to the Committee to communicate a decision to withdraw from the race.

Mr Opare Ansah said candidates who intend to withdraw are expected to formally notify the Elections Committee rather than rely on social media announcements.

He described the failure to officially communicate such decisions to the Committee as inappropriate and expressed hope that the proper procedure would be followed.

The Elections Committee Chairman also defended the decision to provide nomination forms to Mr Boasiako despite his current incarceration.

According to him, the Elections Committee is responsible for administering the electoral process, while the Vetting Committee has the mandate to determine the eligibility of candidates and disqualify any aspirant who fails to meet the requirements.

He therefore explained that the issuance of forms to Mr Boasiako did not amount to a guarantee that he would be cleared to contest the election.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group