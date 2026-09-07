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Improved DStv packages still in force nearly a year on – Sam George

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  7 September 2026 12:24pm
Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George
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Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has defended the government’s intervention in Ghana’s pay-TV market, saying improved DStv packages secured through negotiations with MultiChoice remain in force nearly a year after their introduction.

Mr George said the intervention followed concerns from Ghanaians over the affordability of pay-TV services and formed part of government’s broader efforts to ensure consumers receive better value for money.

Speaking on Monday, September 7, at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House in Accra, he said he personally chaired a stakeholder committee involving the Ministry, the National Communications Authority, MultiChoice and the Cyber Security Authority to address concerns over DStv pricing.

“That engagement delivered enhanced-value DStv packages that took effect on 1 October 2025, and I can report today, before this forum, that those improved packages remain fully in force,” he said.

Mr George said the government had resisted simply issuing statements on consumer concerns and instead engaged directly with service providers to secure tangible improvements.

“When Ghanaians told us that pay-television had become unaffordable, we did not simply issue a statement — we acted,” he stressed.

He said the DStv intervention was part of a wider consumer-focused approach that had also resulted in increased mobile data allocations and lower fixed broadband prices.

“That is what accountability looks like: a promise made, and a promise kept,” Mr George said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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