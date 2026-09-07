Improved DStv packages still in force nearly a year on – Sam George

Audio By Carbonatix
Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has defended the government’s intervention in Ghana’s pay-TV market, saying improved DStv packages secured through negotiations with MultiChoice remain in force nearly a year after their introduction.
Mr George said the intervention followed concerns from Ghanaians over the affordability of pay-TV services and formed part of government’s broader efforts to ensure consumers receive better value for money.
Speaking on Monday, September 7, at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House in Accra, he said he personally chaired a stakeholder committee involving the Ministry, the National Communications Authority, MultiChoice and the Cyber Security Authority to address concerns over DStv pricing.
“That engagement delivered enhanced-value DStv packages that took effect on 1 October 2025, and I can report today, before this forum, that those improved packages remain fully in force,” he said.
Mr George said the government had resisted simply issuing statements on consumer concerns and instead engaged directly with service providers to secure tangible improvements.
“When Ghanaians told us that pay-television had become unaffordable, we did not simply issue a statement — we acted,” he stressed.
He said the DStv intervention was part of a wider consumer-focused approach that had also resulted in increased mobile data allocations and lower fixed broadband prices.
“That is what accountability looks like: a promise made, and a promise kept,” Mr George said.
Latest Stories
-
“Antoine Semenyo can play nine” – Maresca backs Semenyo to deputise for Haaland
45 seconds
-
Semenyo becomes second Ghanaian to hit 50 Premier League goal contributions
2 minutes
-
King makes clear Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals
3 minutes
-
Former GPHA Director-General Edward K. Osei receives Honorary Doctorate, Excellence Award
6 minutes
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
11 minutes
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
23 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
27 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
28 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
35 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
36 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
51 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
58 minutes
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
1 hour
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours