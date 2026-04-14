Intergovernmental deal for $25bn Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline due this year, official

Audio By Carbonatix
An intergovernmental agreement (IGA) on a planned $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline will be signed this year, the head of Morocco's hydrocarbons and mining agency (ONHYM) said.
Agreed a decade ago, the project - known as the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline - would run 6,900 km on a hybrid offshore-onshore route with a maximum capacity of 30 billion cubic metres (bcm), including 15 bcm to supply Morocco and support exports to Europe, ONHYM's Amina Benkhadra told Reuters by email.
The pipeline, which has the backing of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has completed its feasibility study and front-end engineering design (FEED) stages.
Following the intergovernmental agreement, a high authority for the pipeline will be established in Nigeria, bringing together ministerial representatives from each of the 13 participating countries to provide political and regulatory coordination, Benkhadra said.
A project company will also be created in Morocco as a joint venture between ONHYM and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to lead the execution, financing and construction phase, she said.
The pipeline would spur economic integration across West Africa by expanding electricity generation and facilitating industrial and mining development, while helping Morocco position itself as an energy bridge between Africa and Europe, she said.
Initial segments of the project would connect Morocco to gas fields in Mauritania and Senegal, and link Ghana to Cote d'Ivoire further south, before a final segment connects Ghana to Nigeria's gas fields, she said.
First gas from the initial phases is expected in 2031, Benkhadra said.
"The project does not rely on a single global final investment decision," she said, adding that each segment is designed to be developed as "standalone system" to allow for early value build up, she said.
No final funding commitments have been secured yet, she said, adding that the financing structure will be led by the project company, which will mobilise a mix of equity and debt.
"The project is attracting strong interest due to its scale, its phased structure, and its strategic positioning," Benkhadra said.
Latest Stories
-
Silent killers surge with NCDs now behind nearly half of deaths in Ghana – Health Minister
9 minutes
-
GRA boss defends transparency in Publican AI procurement amid stakeholder concerns
37 minutes
-
COPEC proposes 50% cut in ‘Dumsor Levy’ to ease fuel prices
42 minutes
-
Learn from Ghana, youth development must not be an afterthought – Osman Ayariga to other nations
48 minutes
-
Publican AI cuts import processing time to five minutes – GRA boss
54 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Ghana on track for debt sustainability as focus shifts to growth
60 minutes
-
Publican AI drives over $3m daily revenue gains – GRA boss
1 hour
-
Osman Ayariga highlights Ghana’s youth inclusion model at Commonwealth Summit in Oxford
1 hour
-
Me Boafo Foundation impacts over 800 lives in Adiembra through Easterfest interventions
1 hour
-
Abronye DC and Abubakar Yakubu granted bail
1 hour
-
NYA CEO Osman Ayariga urges Commonwealth nations to embrace inclusive youth governance
1 hour
-
Man faces attempted murder charges in attack on home of OpenAI’s Sam Altman
2 hours
-
Iran war weighs on global economy as IMF meeting starts
2 hours
-
Hollywood stars unite to oppose Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery merger
2 hours
-
Intergovernmental deal for $25bn Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline due this year, official
2 hours