Education

IPMC donates computer labs, Starlink devices, incinerators and solar street lights worth GH¢1.6m to GetFund

Source: IPMC  
  17 April 2026 10:06am
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The IPMC Group has donated the first batch of 100 solar-powered street lights to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFund), as part of a larger consignment of 200 units. Along with this five computer labs and two incinerators.

According to the Executive Chairman of the Group, Amar Deep Singh Hari, the donation is part of the company’s support to the Education Financing and Partnership Initiative (EFPI) launched by President John Mahama in Oct, 2025.

It is aimed at supporting development in rural communities across Ghana.

“The lights come on in the evenings and go off at night, making them a convenient and reliable solution for lighting up rural areas,” he explained.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr Hari noted that more than 50% of Ghanaians live in rural communities and small towns, underscoring the need for targeted support.

While acknowledging government’s efforts, he called on businesses and other stakeholders both in Ghana and abroad to complement state initiatives through corporate social responsibility, particularly in enhancing educational infrastructure in underserved areas.

“With agriculture being their main occupation, it is the food they bring to our tables that impacts our daily lives. Thus, for those who live in the cities, it is our moral responsibility to reciprocate this gesture,” he said.

The EFPI program is an innovative education financing and partnership-driven model for national development managed by the GETFUND.

The ICT labs that IPMC has proposed are equipped to teach AI and robotics to enhance the productivity of human resources in deprived areas.

“In the beginning, we are automating five schools with ICT labs having high bandwidth connectivity through Starlink, Mr. Hari added.

IPMC-branded equipment comes with a 5-year warranty, ensuring no maintenance costs for schools over the long term.

IPMC also donated two incinerators, which help in an environmentally friendly disposal of women’s used sanitary pads.

Receiving the donation, the Administrator of GetFund, Paul Adjei, thanked IPMC for the thoughtful gesture and assured that the items would be put to good use, benefiting communities outside the major cities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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