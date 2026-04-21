Iranian businesswoman arrested in US for allegedly trafficking arms to Sudan 

United States federal agents arrested Shamim Mafi, a 44-year-old California resident, at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. Authorities allege Mafi operated as a central figure in an illicit network helping Iran traffic weapons to Sudan, a nation now in its fourth year of a bloody civil war.

According to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, she is suspected of "brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of rounds of ammunition" between Iran and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Mafi is an Iranian national and has been a lawful permanent United States resident since 2016. She was reportedly preparing to board a flight to Turkey at the time of her detention. The arrest occurred as federal prosecutors alleged she was dealing weapons to Africa on behalf of the Iranian government.

Allegations of Sanctions Evasion and High-Value Military Contracts

The criminal complaint dated March 12 details a sophisticated operation designed to bypass United States trade restrictions. Prosecutors allege Mafi and an unnamed co-conspirator utilised a firm called Atlas International Business, based in Oman, to facilitate these transactions. One specific deal involved the sale of Iranian drones to the Sudanese Ministry of Defence, a contract valued at more than €60m ($70m; approx. 1.1 billion GHS).

Mafi is reported to have earned approximately €6m (approx. 110 million GHS) in payments for "coordinating the Sudanese delegation’s travel to Iran" and "issuing payment receipts" for the deal. Court records indicate Atlas International received over $7 million (approx. 115 million GHS) in total payments in 2025. The complaint states that between 2013 and 2016, Mafi resided in Istanbul and frequently travelled to Iran, Turkey, and Oman.

Deep Ties to Iranian Intelligence and the Revolutionary Guard

Investigations into Mafi’s background reveal significant links to the Iranian security apparatus. Court documents indicate Mafi disclosed to United States federal officials that her first husband served as an officer for Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges she submitted "a letter of intent" to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to facilitate the procurement of 55,000 bomb fuses destined for Sudan. Officials noted her "repeated use of informal exchange entities across multiple transactions" as a "deliberate effort... to evade US sanctions", which prohibit United States persons from transacting or dealing in Iranian goods or services without authorisation.

Geopolitical Implications for the Sudanese Civil War

The arrest highlights the complex international dimensions of the conflict in Sudan, where the military has been engaged in a devastating civil war against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since 2023. This conflict has created a humanitarian crisis in the North African country where food supplies are dwindling, and millions of people have fled their homes.

The war has resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, killing hundreds of thousands and displacing upwards of 13 million people. Foreign powers have been accused of backing both sides, with Amnesty International finding evidence of weapons from Serbia, Russia, China, Turkey, and Yemen in the region. While the UAE has denied providing military support to the RSF, the Sudanese army has increasingly deployed sophisticated Turkish and Iranian drones.

Justin Lynch, head of Conflict Insights Group, noted that these allegations underscore the "murky world" of arms brokering, describing it as an "unregulated space where corruption and thievery reign." Lynch observed that "if these allegations are proved true, this indictment would be a great indication of that murky world and would show that Sudan was desperate to acquire weapons from any source."

He added that "if you're fighting a war as a non-Western country, you can't go to a supermarket and buy 55,000 bomb fuses." For Tehran, the case demonstrates "how important its defence industry is to its foreign policy."

Legal Consequences and Judicial Proceedings

Beyond the high-tech drone sales, the investigation uncovered social media evidence of Mafi’s activities, including photographs of her posing with weapons at a warehouse in Turkey and others showing her enjoying a beach day in California. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli released images of an FBI agent escorting a woman into a sedan outside an LAX terminal, along with photos of a drone on a tarmac and bundles of cash.

The case marks a significant enforcement of United States sanctions. A phone number for Mafi could not be located, and it was not immediately known if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Mafi is scheduled to make her initial appearance at the United States District Court in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

A Complex Diplomatic Balancing Act

The restoration of ties between Khartoum and Tehran in 2023 marks a pivotal shift in regional alliances as the Sudanese military-backed government seeks to bolster its arsenal. Sudan’s relationship with Iran has fluctuated for decades, following a mid-2000s rupture when Khartoum relied on Gulf Arab monarchies like Saudi Arabia and the UAE; however, the current civil war has forced a return to Iranian support.

This delicate balancing act is further complicated by the recent United States designation of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group, allegedly trained by Iran’s IRGC. As Justin Lynch noted, the conflict has become a logistical battle where both sides compete—"sometimes with the same arms dealers"—relying on unofficial connections for military survival. Ultimately, this case serves as a stark reminder of the global reach of the Sudanese conflict and the aggressive measures the United States is employing to police the international arms trade amidst shifting geopolitical loyalties.

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