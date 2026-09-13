IShowSpeed’s manager said my artwork was one of the best he received on tour — Aewura Arts

January 2026 saw American streamer IShowSpeed take his “Speed Does Africa” tour across the continent, spending 28 days visiting 20 African countries and immersing himself in different cultures along the way.

When he arrived in Ghana on January 26, he was met with the same excitement that had followed him throughout the tour, along with gifts and cultural experiences that marked his visit.

Among the gifts presented to his team was a detailed pencil portrait of the streamer by Ghanaian artist Aewura Adjoa, nicknamed Aewura Arts.

Aewura Arts has revealed that IShowSpeed’s manager described the portrait as one of the best artworks he received during the tour.

“He was also wowed when I presented it to him. He said it was a very beautiful piece and that it was one of the best artworks they had received on the tour,” she shared.

She made this revelation on The Career Trail programme aired on Joy Learning TV and JoyNews.

Recounting how the artwork eventually found its way to IShowSpeed’s team, Aewura Arts said presenting it to the streamer was never part of the original plan.

She had drawn the portrait simply to challenge herself.

“The actual reason why I drew IShowSpeed wasn't even to present it to him, funny enough. I like to challenge myself. I had done Afro hair for just females, so I wanted to see if I could recreate the Afro hair in a realistic way for a male. So the challenge was to see if I could do his hair,” she said.

But after completing the portrait and posting it online, the reaction took the artwork in a direction she had not anticipated.

“When people saw it. They said I should make sure to give it to him,” she recalled.

She then began looking for a way to get the portrait to IShowSpeed, eventually managing to connect with his manager.

“It wasn't easy, but by God's grace, I was able to speak to his manager. He was wowed and said it was one of the best gifts they received and even IShowSpeed was also excited, especially seeing the afro hair,” she revealed.

What Aewura Arts had created simply to test her ability to draw IShowSpeed’s hairstyle eventually found its way to his team, earning praise as one of the standout artworks from his African tour and giving Ghanaian artistry another moment in the spotlight.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.