“It was beautiful” – Daniel Etim Effiong reflects on intimate scene with Kate Henshaw in ‘Blood Sisters’

Nigerian actor Daniel Etim Effiong has spoken about filming an intimate scene with veteran actress Kate Henshaw in the Netflix series Blood Sisters, describing the experience as professional and well-executed on set.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaian media personality Doreen Avio on the sidelines of the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards, Effiong commended Kate Henshaw for her performance and professionalism during the shoot.

“It’s not my first time… no, it’s not my first time,” he said. “But it was the first time I think we’ve been intumate. It was beautiful. Kate is an amazing actress.”

Effiong explained that his performance was shaped by the demands of the script and his responsibility as a professional actor.

“I mean, it’s a role and I’m a professional actor, so I have to play what’s on the pages, right?” he said. “The writers have written my character as a man who is troubled by the death of his friend someone who gave him a lifeline and whose legacy he’s benefiting from.”

He added that the emotional weight of the character influenced his decisions on screen, particularly his attachment to his late friend’s family.

“When his friend died, he sort of felt lost and had to make up for it by attaching himself to his friend’s family. And well, I guess he paid the ultimate price for it,” he added.

The actor’s comments come as Blood Sisters 2 continues to generate conversations on Netflix for its storytelling, performances and portrayal of intense on-screen moments.

Daniel Etim Effiong is known for his roles in films and series such as Blood Sisters, King of Boys: The Return of the King, Oloture, Up North, The Men’s Club, Ajoche, Fishbone, and This Lady Called Life.

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