“They couldn’t afford me, they had to kill me off” – Deyemi Okanlawon jokes about ‘Blood Sisters’ exit

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon has jokingly attributed his early exit from the Netflix series Blood Sisters to his alleged high fees, saying his character was written out because the production could not afford him.
Speaking in a light-hearted conversation with Ghanaian media personality Doreen Avio on the sidelines of the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards, the actor laughed off his character’s death in the series, turning it into a humorous exchange during the interview.
When asked about his early exit, Okanlawon joked: “They couldn’t afford me. They had to kill me off.”
The exchange continued when Avio playfully asked whether he was indeed expensive, to which he responded in a joking tone: “Yeah, that’s what I am.”
In Blood Sisters, Deyemi’s character dies at the beginning of the story, a plot device that sets off the chain of events driving the rest of the series.
Although his screen time is brief, the role remains central to the storyline, helping to establish the emotional foundation of the Netflix drama.
Blood Sisters continues to be widely discussed for its gripping storytelling and strong performances since its release.
Deyemi Okanlawon is one of Nigeria’s most recognisable actors and has appeared in several acclaimed films and television productions, including Omo Ghetto: The Saga, King of Boys: The Return of the King, A Tribe Called Judah, Castle & Castle, The Men’s Club, All’s Fair in Love and Breath of Life.
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