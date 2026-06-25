Ivory Coast reach World Cup knockout for the first time

Ivory Coast reached the knockout stages for the first time in World Cup history, thanks to a Nicolas Pepe double as they eliminated minnows Curacao.

The Ivorians needed just a point to reach the round of 32, having exited at the group stage in their three previous World Cup appearances.

And they settled their nerves with a goal after just seven minutes as Curacao's defenders were caught out at the back and dispossessed by Yan Diomande, who squared for Pepe to tap in.

Then, in the 65th minute, former Arsenal forward Pepe - who was left out of the Ivory Coast squad for the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year - got his second as he slotted a left-footed strike into the top corner past Curacao keeper Eloy Room.

It means the Ivory Coast finished second in Group E with six points, winning two matches at a World Cup for the first time.

"My message to fans would be to enjoy this historic qualification, celebrate it," Ivory Coast manager Emerse Fae told his post-match media conference.

"Once we are done celebrating, please continue sending us positive vibes so we can go as far as we can in this tournament.

"I am very happy with this result. Not everything was perfect, but not conceding is good for our morale. Now our group has to bask in this victory. It is easy to recuperate after a victory.

"This group is growing. They are all at their first World Cup, but they are growing well - it is a team that sticks together. Even the players competing for similar positions are laughing together, always together. We have healthy competition, which helps every player give their best."

Curacao, the smallest nation by population ever to play in a men's World Cup, went down fighting, creating several chances to score.

Their best opening came shortly before half-time when forward Juninho Bacuna broke between two men and into the box but fired wide at the near post.

They leave the tournament with a reputation enhanced from their performances against much larger football nations, including their first World Cup point earned from a draw against Ecuador.

Ivory Coast finally lift group stage jinx - analysis

John Bennett, BBC World Service in Philadelphia

The legends of Ivory Coast's golden generation will have watched with pride and relief after the current team finally managed to achieve a landmark that the group led by Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure could never reach.

Finally, 20 years after they qualified for their first World Cup, the Ivorians can look forward to the knockout stages, and perhaps draw a line under a series of unlucky moments and heartbreaking near misses.

In 2006, they had a nightmare group with Argentina and the Netherlands. After losing both of those games they salvaged some pride with a victory over Serbia and Montenegro, but it was not enough to go through.

In 2010 there was another very tough draw for a team managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson. Ivory Coast held Portugal to a goalless draw, but lost to Brazil and despite beating North Korea convincingly, they missed out on progression.

Then there was the worst memory of all for Ivorian fans in 2014, who were favourites to progress going into the final group game against Greece - but conceded a 93rd-minute goal in a 2-1 defeat.

With the added emotional baggage of failing to qualify for the past two World Cups, there was pressure on the current players to finally end the group stage jinx.

But while this squad may lack the big stars of past, one thing they have proved over the last three years is that they have great spirit and mental strength.

Who could forget their incredible 2023 Africa Cup of Nations victory - when they sacked their manager in the group stage but still went on to lift the trophy?

That Afcon triumph has forged these Ivory Coast players under their impressive coach Emerse Fae, who gets the best out of these players tactically and takes the pressure off them as well.

Their group stage blockage has finally been removed, and a new generation has given the fans in the Ivory Coast something huge to celebrate.

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