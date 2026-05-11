Jealous ex-boyfriend allegedly sets rival’s house ablaze at Jema

Audio By Carbonatix
A suspected jealous boyfriend has allegedly set a house ablaze at Jema in the Bono East region following a misunderstanding involving his ex-girlfriend and her new partner.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday and left property destroyed, although the occupants reportedly escaped unhurt.
According to the victims, the suspect, who is currently at large, had earlier threatened the new boyfriend, identified as Kojo, warning him to stay away from the woman.
The woman said she travelled to Jema after learning about the threats in an attempt to resolve the matter.
However, while she and Kojo were asleep in the house, the suspect allegedly poured petrol around the building and set it on fire before fleeing the scene.
The victims said they detected the smell of petrol and quickly escaped before the fire spread through the house.
Properties in the house were burnt during the incident.
The two victims, speaking to Adom News, accused the suspect of carrying out the act out of jealousy.
Police are yet to officially comment on the matter, while investigations are expected to begin.
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