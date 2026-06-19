JICA commends preparatory works on Santasi-Asokwa dual carriageway project

A consulting team from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has expressed satisfaction with the preparatory works undertaken for the proposed Santasi Roundabout to Asokwa Interchange dual carriageway project in Kumasi.

The team commended the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) for successfully clearing the right of way, thereby creating adequate space for contractors to undertake assessments and eventual construction of the road project, aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the metropolis.

The delegation, led by Mr Maud Gbeckor-Kove, a Development Engineer with the Department of Urban Roads, paid a courtesy call on the Mayor of Kumasi, Mr Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, before inspecting the project site.

Mr Junichiro Ogawa, Chief Consultant for JICA, speaking during the visit, said the contractor procurement process would commence under the Japanese government once the inspection of the preparatory stage was completed and found satisfactory.

He expressed delight at the progress made so far, indicating that officials of JICA-Ghana would soon conduct a final inspection and submit a report to facilitate the continuation of the project.

Mr Ogawa noted that key preparatory activities, including land clearing, utility relocation and stakeholder engagements, had progressed smoothly.

He commended the KMA and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for their instrumental roles in ensuring the successful completion of the preparatory phase.

He assured stakeholders that once a contractor was selected and mobilised to site, construction would proceed continuously until completion.

The proposed dual carriageway is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along the Santasi, Ahodwo and Asokwa corridor, one of the busiest commercial routes in Kumasi.

The Mayor of Kumasi welcomed the progress made and reiterated the city’s readiness to see the project take off.

He appealed to the government of Japan to continue supporting the initiative to ensure its successful implementation.

“We are happy and ready to see work start on the road project.

“This project has been long-awaited, and about 98 per cent of Kumasi residents would be happy to see the dual carriageway completed successfully,” he said.

The Mayor noted that motorists, traders, workers, students and other road users had for years endured heavy traffic congestion along the stretch, particularly during peak hours, and were eager to see the road dualised.

The project is being funded by JICA under the Ghana-Japan bilateral cooperation agreement.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.