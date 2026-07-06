JICA reaffirms support for Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy and industrial transformation

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana's industrial transformation agenda and the implementation of the government's flagship 24-Hour Economy initiative through strengthened technical cooperation and development assistance.

The renewed commitment was made during a courtesy call by JICA's Chief Representative in Ghana, Mr Uchiyama Takayuki, on the Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi, at the Ministry in Accra.

The Deputy Minister received the JICA delegation on behalf of the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.

During the meeting, Mr Uchiyama commended the long-standing relationship between Ghana and JICA, describing it as productive and mutually beneficial.

He assured the government that JICA would continue working closely with Ghanaian institutions to promote sustainable economic growth, improve industrial productivity and support the successful implementation of the 24-Hour Economy policy.

He said the agency remains committed to providing targeted technical cooperation and development assistance to help advance Ghana's industrialisation objectives.

Responding on behalf of the Sector Minister, Mr Ahi welcomed JICA's renewed pledge of support and reaffirmed the government's commitment to deepening collaboration with development partners to accelerate economic transformation.

He said the Ministry remains focused on promoting trade facilitation, agribusiness development and industrial modernisation as part of broader efforts to create jobs and stimulate inclusive economic growth.

The meeting reinforced the longstanding partnership between Ghana and JICA and highlighted the shared commitment of both sides to advancing sustainable industrial development.

The Ministry expressed optimism that the strengthened collaboration would contribute significantly to the successful implementation of the government's industrial transformation agenda and the 24-Hour Economy programme.

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