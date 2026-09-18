Kick Nation CEO Wunnam Haruna attends World Football Summit in Madrid

Ghanaian football executive Wunnam Haruna attends the World Football Summit.

Wunnam Haruna (CEO of Kick Nation) attended the World Football Summit held in Madrid, Spain, from September 15 to 16, 2026, bringing a Ghanaian perspective to one of football’s international industry gatherings.

His participation highlights the growing importance of global networking, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships in the development of football and its wider business ecosystem.

The 2026 edition of the World Football Summit marked the event’s 10th anniversary, bringing together professionals from across the global football ecosystem at La Nave, Madrid. The summit featured discussions around football business, technology, innovation, investment, fan engagement, and the future development of the sport.

For Wunnam Haruna, attending the summit represents an opportunity to engage with international football industry conversations and gain insights into developments influencing the modern game. Events such as the World Football Summit provide platforms for industry professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and explore potential partnerships across different markets.

Haruna’s participation also offers an opportunity to highlight the relevance of Ghanaian football businesses and executives within broader international conversations about the sport.

As football continues to evolve through new business models, technology, commercial partnerships, and global audience engagement, international industry platforms can create opportunities for stakeholders to learn from different markets and build professional networks.

The World Football Summit’s Madrid edition provided a forum for football stakeholders to examine the industry's next chapter, with a focus on innovation, business expansion, and the continued evolution of the sport.

Wunnam Haruna’s attendance adds to the growing conversation about the role of African football professionals in global sports business and the importance of creating connections that can contribute to the sector's future development.

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