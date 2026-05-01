King arrives in Bermuda after ending US trip with visit to small town America

King Charles III has arrived in Bermuda after he and Queen Camilla ended their four-day state visit to the US with a community parade in Virginia.

He made a low-key entrance in Hamilton, the territory's capital, with a ceremonial welcome expected on Friday. The King, who was not accompanied by the Queen, is making his first visit to the island as monarch.

The royal couple had marked their final day in the US with a more relaxed setting of bluegrass and country rock in the small town of Front Royal.

It followed days of formalities and diplomatic challenges of Washington DC.

Big cheers greeted the King and Queen when they appeared, which marked their first engagement with the US public, as other events were held in tightly sealed security bubbles.

There was high security for this event too, but it looked as though a large part of the town's population had turned out to watch.

The royal couple watched a marching band and, for the first time on this trip, went on a walkabout to shake hands, which seemed to please the locals out enjoying the Appalachian sunshine.

It was full-on razzamatazz, with bunting and flags, young baseball players and elderly veterans. Cheerleaders were cheering, and a parade of classic cars rolled through town.

There was also a demonstration of Appalachian clog dancing, watched keenly by the King and Queen, in a kind of impromptu royal variety show.

This was Front Royal's "block party", a neighbourhood celebration, marking the 250th anniversary of US independence.

There was also a "pot luck" community meal, and in line with tradition, the King and Queen brought their own contributions - a Coronation quiche, a Victoria sponge and honey from the royal hives.

It served as an example of small-town America, with a population of 15,000 and shops with names like Loose Cow Mercantile, Weasel Creek Outfitters and Proctor Biggs Feed Mill.

Bing Crosby sang here once for a fundraiser in 1948. But that landmark occasion could be eclipsed by the royal visitors.

It was a big day for the town, but it also looked like a big relief for the King and Queen - and it was a trip that almost did not happen after the mayor deleted the email containing the proposition, thinking it was a hoax.

It was a cheerful ending for what had proved an unexpectedly successful four days in the US, where the King's speech to Congress had particularly drawn applause.

Before heading to Virginia, and a taste of the countryside, on Thursday morning, the King and Queen had said their official farewells at the White House to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Then they paid their respects at Arlington National Cemetery, where they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior and a gun salute was fired.

The final steps of this carefully choreographed state visit were in Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley countryside.

The sounds in Front Royal were not of the chink of glasses in Washington or the small talk of a glitzy reception in New York. Instead, it was the music of a marching band and cheering crowds.

Here was a glimpse of some regular Americans, with plenty of photo opportunities.

But the crowds seemed to love their town's moment in the sunshine. And the royal visitors waved back, perhaps glad that their four-day challenge to rebuild relations with the United States had made such a positive impact.

They got into another convoy of huge black cars, and, with lights flashing and a siren wailing, rolled out of town to begin their journey to their next destination: Bermuda.

King Charles arrived at LF Wade International Airport in Hamilton, where he was greeted by an official ensemble of British Governor Andrew Murdoch, Bermuda Premier David Burt and various other dignitaries.

A small guard of honour was formed by the Royal Bermuda Regiment, standing at attention.

The King will receive a ceremonial welcome of pomp and pageantry featuring a 21-gun salute later on Friday.

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