KMA announces fresh demolition at Asafo Interchange on July 17

Audio By Carbonatix
The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has announced plans to continue its demolition exercise at the Asafo Interchange and surrounding enclaves on Friday, July 17, as part of efforts to restore order and reclaim public spaces.
In a statement issued and signed by the Public Relations Unit on Tuesday, July 14, the Assembly said the exercise will target all persons occupying spaces beneath the Asafo Interchange, behind COCOBOD, and within the Takoradi Flour Mill enclave.
According to KMA, the operation forms part of its ongoing commitment to improve public safety, enforce city bylaws, and rid the area of unauthorized occupation and criminal activities.
The Assembly noted that the area has become a hotspot for illegal activities, including prostitution, the sale of hard drugs, and other criminal acts. It warned anyone using the spaces for such purposes to vacate immediately.
“The Assembly will not tolerate the continued use of public spaces for illegal activities,” the statement stressed.
KMA further revealed that during a recent inspection and enforcement operation at the site, its officers, city guards, and other security personnel came under attack while carrying out their lawful duties.
“The public, particularly perpetrators of these barbaric acts, should note carefully that such acts will not deter the Assembly from enforcing the law and ensuring the safety of residents,” it added.
All persons who have erected temporary or unauthorised structures within the affected areas have been directed to vacate the premises on or before Friday, July 17.
The Assembly also called on any individual or entity claiming lawful authorization or permit to occupy the area to submit relevant documentation to the Works Department of KMA before the close of work on Tuesday, July 14.
It warned that any structure for which valid authorization is not received and verified by Wednesday, July 15, 2026, will be considered unauthorized and will be demolished during the exercise.
KMA urged all affected persons to comply with the directive to avoid the inconvenience of forceful eviction without recourse to compensation for lost items or structures.
“The Assembly appreciates the cooperation of the public as it works to maintain law and order,” the statement said.
The demolition forms part of KMA’s continuous efforts to decongest Kumasi and ensure that public lands and infrastructure are used for their intended purposes.
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