Kpebu pushes for open recruitment process for Special Prosecutor role

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has called for a more transparent and competitive process in the appointment of heads of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), arguing that open recruitment and public vetting could improve credibility and performance of the anti-corruption body.

His comments come in the wake of a recent Accra High Court ruling, which held that the OSP does not have independent authority to prosecute criminal cases and must refer such matters to the Attorney-General’s Department. The ruling has triggered renewed debate about the mandate and leadership structure of the office.

Speaking on JoyNews, Mr Kpebu suggested that the appointment process for the Special Prosecutor should be opened to public scrutiny, with stakeholders involved in evaluating candidates.

“I think that we should open it to the public. People should apply, then bring together the Attorney General, CSOs, and then let’s do a public interview, track record,” he said.

He argued that stronger scrutiny of candidates’ professional backgrounds would help ensure that only highly experienced and credible legal practitioners are appointed to lead such a sensitive institution.

According to him, past appointments have raised questions about experience levels within the office, though his comments did not provide formal evidence beyond his personal assessment of previous office holders.

Mr Kpebu further suggested that a lack of proven track records among some appointees has contributed to broader concerns about the effectiveness of the institution.

The High Court ruling has already placed ongoing OSP prosecutions in a state of uncertainty, with all cases expected to be referred to the Attorney-General pending further legal clarification or possible direction from the Supreme Court of Ghana.

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