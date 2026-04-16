Kufuor backs African-led economic forum, urges push for self-reliance

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has backed calls for the creation of an African-led economic forum, urging leaders across the continent to unite in the pursuit of a self-reliant and economically integrated Africa.

Speaking after a high-level briefing, Mr Kufuor described the proposed forum as a timely and necessary step toward strengthening continental unity, boosting competitiveness, and addressing Africa’s unique development challenges.

“Africa is a very huge continent, full of great potential,” he said.

“We have talked about African unity for decades, but where is the transportation?”

His remarks come amid renewed conversations around Africa’s economic independence and the need for homegrown solutions to persistent structural challenges, including weak infrastructure, limited intra-African trade, and reliance on external markets.

The proposed Africa Economic Forum is envisioned as a platform designed, funded, and governed by Africans. It aims to give leaders greater control in shaping policies that reflect the continent’s realities, while also engaging global partners on more equitable terms.

Kufuor stressed that poor transportation and connectivity remain major obstacles to integration, noting that even travel between neighbouring West African countries can be unnecessarily difficult.

According to him, these barriers continue to hinder trade, tourism, and broader economic cooperation.

He further called for deeper regional collaboration, urging governments to prioritise strategic planning and implementation of policies that will unlock Africa’s vast potential.

The former president also highlighted key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and healthcare as critical areas for investment, arguing that a coordinated and holistic approach would drive sustainable growth and improve living standards across the continent.

His endorsement adds weight to growing support for African-led initiatives that seek to redefine the continent’s economic trajectory, particularly at a time when global economic uncertainties are prompting calls for stronger regional resilience.

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