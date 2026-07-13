Kwaku Kwarteng petitions NPP to sanction Ayew Afriyie over Obuasi West executive elections dispute

Audio By Carbonatix
Obuasi West Member of Parliament, Kwaku Kwarteng, has petitioned the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), calling for disciplinary action against the Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, over what he describes as misconduct in relation to the Obuasi West Constituency executive elections appeal.
The petition, dated July 12, 2026, also seeks the reversal of a recommendation by the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee concerning the constituency’s executive elections.
In the petition, Mr Kwarteng, who said he served as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate and campaign manager for Obuasi West during the 2024 general election, argued that Dr Ayew Afriyie affirmed a claim before both the Constituency Appeals Committee and the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee that certain actions taken by aspiring constituency executives had been authorised by the party.
According to him, that assertion was false and amounted to bringing the party’s name into disrepute.
The petition explained that the Constituency Appeals Committee, by a majority decision, upheld the disqualification of aspiring Youth Organiser Kofi Owusu Ansah, aspiring Second Vice Chairman Joseph Kwabena Bonsu and aspiring First Vice Chairman Kofi Appianin Ennin.
However, the committee indicated that its position could change if evidence was produced to show that Mr Ennin’s independent candidature, and the support he received from the other two aspirants, resulted from a decision taken by the party.
Mr Kwarteng contended that Dr Ayew Afriyie wrongly affirmed that claim.
Mr Kwarteng is therefore asking the party’s National Disciplinary Committee to commence disciplinary proceedings against Dr Ayew Afriyie under Article 4 of the NPP Constitution.
He wants the committee to consider sanctions including “reprimand, suspension, or disqualification from holding office or position within the Party for a stated period,” arguing that the alleged conduct undermined the integrity of the party’s internal processes.
He is also seeking the reversal of the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee’s recommendation dated July 6, 2026, which cleared Kofi Appianin Ennin to contest for the position of First Vice Chairman in the Obuasi West Constituency.
Mr Kwarteng wants the National Executive of the party to reinstate the Constituency Appeals Committee’s decision disqualifying Kofi Owusu Ansah, Joseph Kwabena Bonsu and Kofi Appianin Ennin, and has requested an acknowledgement of receipt of his petition together with the procedure and timeline for its determination.
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