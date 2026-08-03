Lawra MP rescues Municipal Hospital from operational crisis with GH¢100,000 worth of medical supplies

Member of Parliament for the Lawra Constituency, Bede Anwataazuma Ziedeng, has donated GH¢100,000 worth of non-drug medical consumables to the Lawra Municipal Hospital to help the facility overcome severe operational and financial challenges.

The timely intervention, which includes examination gloves, syringes, needles, laboratory reagents, infusion sets, sutures and detergents, comes in response to a passionate appeal made by the hospital's management three months ago.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr Ziedeng stressed that the availability of these essential items is what truly makes a healthcare facility functional.

"I can assure you that without these things in a hospital, there is no hospital," the MP said. "It is not the buildings that make the hospital; it is what is there to support healthcare delivery to patients that is very, very important."

He urged staff to use the supplies in the best interest of patients and warned against any diversion of the items. He also pledged to provide additional consignments as funds become available.

The MP further highlighted his ongoing support for the hospital, including a GH¢62,000 refurbishment of its theatre, as well as other contributions to the municipality, such as motorcycles donated to the Lawra Traditional Council and the Circuit Court.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Ziblila Musah, who received the items on behalf of the facility, revealed the difficult circumstances the hospital has been facing due to low Out-Patient Department (OPD) attendance and poor revenue generation.

"We experienced stock-outs of essential non-drug medical consumables such as gloves, syringes, needles and laboratory reagents due to significant accumulated legacy debts owed to suppliers," Dr Musah said.

He added that some suppliers had refused to extend credit and had even threatened legal action.

He explained that the financial difficulties had left the hospital unable to pay its casual workers for several months, while high overhead costs arising from ageing infrastructure continued to strain its limited resources.

The impact of the shortages on service delivery was further highlighted by Prudence Benebere, a ward supervisor at the hospital. She disclosed that the facility had struggled over the past two weeks because its stores were virtually empty.

"So anybody that is coming for admission, we ask them to buy," Mrs Benebere explained.

She described the heartbreaking situation faced by patients who could not afford the required medical consumables, saying staff sometimes had to appeal to patients who could afford them to assist those who could not.

Mrs Benebere expressed gratitude for the MP's donation, saying it had come at a critical time and would ease the pressure on both patients and staff.

Receiving the donation, Dr Musah assured the MP that the supplies would be used solely for their intended purpose.

"I want to assure you, on behalf of my colleagues, that this donation that you have given to us will be put to use for its intended purpose and not diverted to any other places or for any other use," he pledged.

He noted that the donation would also allow hospital management to redirect some of its resources towards settling outstanding legacy debts.

The Lawra Municipal Chief Executive, Cecilia Soyele Nuratu, who attended the ceremony, commended the MP for his willingness to work across party lines and stressed that government resources alone could not adequately support the healthcare sector, particularly a facility serving more than 56,000 people.

"Honourable Member of Parliament, you have not just donated items; in fact, you have donated relief to a mother in labour, comfort to a child on admission, and confidence to our health staff," Madam Nuratu said.

She also outlined the Municipal Assembly's ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure. According to her, a contractor is currently on site completing the abandoned maternity ward at the Babile Polyclinic.

She added that a new Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound is under construction at Ermon Yagra, while discussions have begun to secure a dedicated ambulance for the Lawra Municipal Hospital to improve emergency referrals.

The Municipal Health Director, Phoebe Balagumyetime, also praised the MP for consistently supporting the health sector.

"Each time we go to him with a need, especially in the health sector, he is always ready to listen, and he delivers on his promise," she said.

She confirmed that work on the hospital theatre was progressing steadily and appealed for continued dialogue between stakeholders and health workers to improve understanding of challenges facing the sector and prevent staff demotivation.

The ceremony also highlighted strong cross-party collaboration in the municipality, with both the NDC MP and the NPP Municipal Chief Executive commending their healthy working relationship as a catalyst for the area's development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.