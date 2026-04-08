Leicester lose appeal against points deduction

Leicester City have lost their appeal against their six-point deduction for breaching English Football League financial rules.

The sanction was imposed on the club in February by an independent commission and saw the Foxes fall from 17th to 20th, however they have since dropped into the Championship relegation zone and are a point adrift of safety with five games remaining.

They were initially charged by the Premier League in May 2025 for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR) relating to the 2023-24 season, when they were in the Championship.

"With the matter now at an end and five games of the season remaining, everyone at the club is fully focused on the matches in front of us and on shaping the outcome of our season through our results on the pitch," a Leicester statement said.

"We know this has been a challenging period, and we thank our supporters for the backing they continue to give the team.

"The responsibility now is to ensure these remaining games are approached with the focus and intent our current situation demands."

Leicester were "disappointed" when it was announced they were docked six points on 5 February and described the punishment as "disproportionate".

Under PSR, Premier League clubs cannot lose more than £105m over three years but the figure is reduced by £22m for every season a club spends outside the top flight.

Despite being charged by the Premier League, the EFL took on the case following their relegation last year and they were found guilty of breaking PSR rules in the English Football League.

Leicester had argued their case should have been considered over a 36-month period rather than 37 months, caused by a delay in submitting their accounts for 2023-24.

The commission ruled that it should be 36 months meaning the club's overspend of the EFL's rules during that period was £20.8m above the £83m limit.

The Foxes appealed the decision two weeks later - and less than 24 hours after the club appointed Gary Rowett as their new interim head coach until the end of the season.

Since they were deducted six points, Leicester's form has slumped further and they now face an uphill battle to survive a second successive relegation, after a run of just one win in 12 games in all competitions.

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