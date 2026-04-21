Leicester City relegated to League One as Ayew, Fatawu suffer back-to-back drop

Leicester City have been relegated to League One, with Ghana internationals Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku part of the squad that suffered a second successive drop.

The Foxes’ fate was sealed after they played out a draw with Hull City at the King Power Stadium, a result that ended their hopes of survival.

Leicester needed a win to stand any chance of staying up but fell behind in the first half after a mistake from goalkeeper Asmir Begovic gifted Hull the opening goal.

The home side responded in the second half, with Fatawu winning a penalty after being fouled in the box. Jordan James converted from the spot to restore parity and revive hopes among the Leicester fans.

Luke Thomas then put Leicester ahead with a close-range finish, but Hull fought back to equalise through Oli McBurnie, a goal that ultimately confirmed the club’s relegation.

Leicester pushed for a late winner, with Patson Daka hitting the crossbar, but they were unable to find the decisive goal.

The result sees Leicester drop into the third tier of English football, completing a disappointing campaign for the club and its players.

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