Leicester City relegated to League One as Ayew, Fatawu suffer back-to-back drop

Audio By Carbonatix
Leicester City have been relegated to League One, with Ghana internationals Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku part of the squad that suffered a second successive drop.
The Foxes’ fate was sealed after they played out a draw with Hull City at the King Power Stadium, a result that ended their hopes of survival.
Leicester needed a win to stand any chance of staying up but fell behind in the first half after a mistake from goalkeeper Asmir Begovic gifted Hull the opening goal.
The home side responded in the second half, with Fatawu winning a penalty after being fouled in the box. Jordan James converted from the spot to restore parity and revive hopes among the Leicester fans.
Luke Thomas then put Leicester ahead with a close-range finish, but Hull fought back to equalise through Oli McBurnie, a goal that ultimately confirmed the club’s relegation.
Leicester pushed for a late winner, with Patson Daka hitting the crossbar, but they were unable to find the decisive goal.
The result sees Leicester drop into the third tier of English football, completing a disappointing campaign for the club and its players.
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