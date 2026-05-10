Lightning strike kills farmer, sparking fear among residents of Adomanu

Audio By Carbonatix
Fear and shock have gripped residents of Adomanu in the Adansi North District following the tragic death of a 46-year-old farmer who was allegedly struck by lightning during a heavy downpour.
The incident occurred yesterday evening at about 6:30 pm. According to local reports, the deceased was inside his room using a mobile phone when the lightning struck, leading to his instant death
Community members, speaking to Adom News, described the atmosphere as one of deep mourning and anxiety.
In the wake of the tragedy, some residents have called on property owners to prioritise the installation of lightning arresters or conductors during building construction to reduce the risks associated with electrical storms.
Nana Wireko Kyenkyehene, the Adomanu Krontihene and Regent, expressed his condolences, describing the young man’s death as a painful loss to the community.
He issued a stern warning to the general public, advising individuals to refrain from using mobile phones during rainstorms to ensure their safety.
The tragedy serves as a sombre reminder of the dangers posed by lightning, as local leaders continue to call for increased public awareness on safety measures during severe weather conditions.
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