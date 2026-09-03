National

Local Government Service partners Celltel to accelerate digital transformation

Source: Tamakloe Alice Afi Kokui  
  3 September 2026 2:51pm
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The Local Government Service has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Celltel Networks Limited to strengthen the Service’s information technology infrastructure and accelerate the digital transformation of local government administration.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Head of the Local Government Service, Professor Lord Mensah, said improving the service's technology infrastructure was essential to enabling it to effectively deliver on its mandate and provide faster, more efficient services to citizens.

He said the partnership would support the development of the smart city concept, which he noted could help accelerate opportunities under the government’s 24-hour economy agenda.

Professor Mensah explained that the initiative goes beyond simply connecting local government offices.

According to him, the objective is to establish a technology hub for local government services where young people can acquire digital skills while citizens can conveniently access public services through technology.

Lead of Celltel Networks Limited, Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, said the technology system should not only improve the efficiency of the Local Government Service but also create opportunities for revenue generation.

He explained that an effective digital system could strengthen the way local government services are delivered while creating sustainable mechanisms to generate revenue to support operations and development.

Dr. Kludjeson expressed confidence that the partnership would improve the efficiency of local government institutions and enhance the quality of services provided to citizens.

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