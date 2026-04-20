Lordina The Soprano readies new single and exclusive London experience

Ghanaian classical crossover artiste and gospel minister Lordina The Soprano is set to release her new single, 'Show Me Your Glory', on April 30, 2026 across major digital streaming platforms.

The upcoming release adds to her growing catalogue of spiritually-driven music, which blends classical influences with gospel expression. Over the years, Lordina has built a reputation for her vocal strength and devotion to sacred music, attracting audiences across Africa, Europe and other regions.

'Show Me Your Glory' is described as a reflective and prayer focused piece that explores themes of dependence on God, the pursuit of divine presence and spiritual transformation. The song progresses from a place of quiet surrender into a more expressive declaration of faith.

Ahead of the official release, Lordina will host a pre-release event in London titled 'Show Me Your Glory: The London Listening Experience'. The event is scheduled for April 29, 2026 at 7:00 PM at International Praise Church London.

The event will be structured as a worship-centered gathering rather than a traditional concert. The programme will include hymns, scripture readings, prayer and live ministration, offering attendees an opportunity to experience the new single in a reflective setting before its global release.

Attendance for the event will be limited, with guests required to secure access through prior booking.

The release of 'Show Me Your Glory' marks another step in Lordina’s artistic and ministry journey as she continues to focus on music that combines spiritual depth with classical influence.

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