Lordina The Soprano to release ‘Show Me Your Glory’ with exclusive London listening 

Ghanaian classical crossover artiste and gospel minister, Lordina The Soprano, will release her new single, ‘Show Me Your Glory’, on 30th April 2026 across all major digital platforms.

Ahead of the global release, she will host an exclusive pre-release event in London titled ‘Show Me Your Glory: The London Listening Experience.’ The gathering is scheduled for Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 7:00pm at International Praise Church London, located at 2 Dover Road, E12 5DY.

Curated as an intimate, worship-centred experience, the evening will depart from the traditional concert format, instead presenting a classic church-style gathering marked by hymns, scripture, prayer and live ministration. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear “Show Me Your Glory” for the first time in a sacred and reflective setting before its official release.

“Show Me Your Glory” is a deeply reflective and prayerful piece that captures the cry of a soul longing for divine encounter. Built on themes of dependence on God, pursuit of His presence and transformation through grace, the song moves from quiet surrender to a powerful declaration of faith and intimacy with God.

Known for her exceptional vocal mastery and commitment to excellence in sacred music, Lordina continues to carve a distinct space at the intersection of classical music and deep spiritual expression. Her ministry and recordings have consistently resonated with audiences across Africa, Europe and beyond, positioning her as one of the leading voices in contemporary classical gospel.

The London Listening Experience is designed to create an atmosphere in which the music is not merely heard but deeply encountered, reinforcing the spiritual message at the heart of the song.

With limited seating available, guests are encouraged to secure their participation early via the official booking channels.

The release of “Show Me Your Glory” marks another significant milestone in Lordina’s artistic and ministry journey, further establishing her commitment to delivering music that is both spiritually impactful and musically distinguished.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.