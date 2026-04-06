Mahama sets up 18-member panel to advance Africa-led global health reforms

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the formation of a high-level panel under the Accra Reset Initiative, a flagship African-led effort aimed at reshaping global health governance and advancing economic sovereignty across the continent.

The initiative, coordinated through the Accra Reset Chancery, brings together an 18-member panel of distinguished global figures tasked with developing practical proposals to reform the global health architecture.

The panel will be co-chaired by prominent leaders including Peter Piot, El Hadj As Sy, Nisia Trindade, and Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

According to the organisers, the panel has been mandated to produce concrete and actionable recommendations to transform a global health system that has often positioned countries in the Global South as passive participants rather than active decision-makers shaping policies that affect their populations.

Presidential Spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, described the initiative as a bold step towards redefining global health governance.

He noted that the Accra Reset seeks to ensure that developing countries play a central role in decision-making processes that impact their health systems and economic resilience.

The panel’s work will be supported by a High-Level Consultative Group comprising leading international institutions such as the World Health Organization, World Trade Organization, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and the International Finance Corporation, creating a platform for coordinated global engagement.

Other notable members of the panel include Mohammed Pate, John Nkengasong, and Soumya Swaminathan, while Michel Sidibé has been appointed Special Advisor and Envoy to the co-chairs, bringing extensive experience to support the panel’s reform agenda.

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