Mahama unveils ‘Accra Reset’ blueprint for fairer global economic order

President John Mahama has unveiled the “Accra Reset”, a strategic blueprint aimed at advancing a fairer global economic order through resource sovereignty, local industrialisation, fair trade and stronger South-South cooperation.

Speaking at the 65th Anniversary High-Level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Belgrade, Serbia, President Mahama called for greater support for developing countries, particularly through increased climate finance, adaptation funding and investment in renewable energy.

He said Ghana’s upcoming 2027 African Union (AU) Chairmanship, together with its leadership of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change, would provide an important platform for advancing Africa’s interests on the global stage.

President Mahama also called on NAM member states to work towards closing the digital divide and ensuring developing countries play a meaningful role in the development and governance of emerging technologies.

He stressed that countries in the Global South must move beyond being consumers of technology and become active participants in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The President said the “Accra Reset” reflects Ghana’s commitment to promoting greater economic fairness, strengthening cooperation among developing countries and ensuring that Africa has a stronger voice in decisions shaping the global economy.

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