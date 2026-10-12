Maiden GEXPO 2026 set for November to catalyse Mahama’s accelerated export agenda

Accra Markets & Expo Limited has opened exhibitor registration for the maiden edition of the Ghana Export and SME Fair (GEXPO 2026), scheduled to take place from Wednesday, 18 November to Sunday, 22 November 2026, at the Black Star Square, Accra.

Convened under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, GEXPO 2026 is designed as Ghana’s flagship multi-sectoral export and investment platform.

“The five-day commercial showcase will bring together over 500 indigenous enterprises, multi-sector SMEs, foreign trade missions, institutional financiers, and international retail aggregators to position high-value "Made-in-Ghana" goods and services for the global stage” a statement signed by Exhibitions and Project Manager, Frederick Avornyo said.

The Accra Markets & Expo Ltd. is organising the fair in strategic institutional collaboration with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Ghana Exim Bank, Federation of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), and the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA).

The GEXPO 2026 serves as an operational vehicle directly supporting President John Dramani Mahama’s Accelerated Export Development Programme, a cornerstone of his #ResettingGhana economic policy framework.

“The Mahama agenda aims to structurally transform Ghana from an import-dependent economy into a resilient, export-led manufacturing powerhouse”.

By prioritising high-growth value chains, including agro-processing, textiles and apparel, cosmetics and natural oils, light manufacturing, digital trade, and exportable commercial services, GEXPO 2026 provides indigenous enterprises with the institutional backing needed to expand their market footprint under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and secure vital non-traditional export (NTE) revenues.

Designed to generate bankable outcomes rather than mere exhibition, GEXPO 2026 integrates commercial deal-making opportunities with capacity enhancement through structured deal suites that connect qualified Ghanaian producers directly with international buyers, procurement networks, and institutional o@-takers to secure longterm export supply agreements.

Technical capacity-building sessions led by standards and trade experts focusing on AfCFTA rules of origin, international packaging standards, phytosanitary requirements, and tailored credit lines through the Ghana Exim Bank will also be held during the fair.

In line with national economic revitalisation strategies, trading will extend well into the evening, featuring a curated daily food bazaar, live performances, and music showcases to optimise retail footfall and domestic consumption. SMEs, commercial manufacturers, agro-processors, and trade service providers are invited to leverage this institutional platform to scale their operations and access international supply chains.

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