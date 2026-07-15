Majority hiding behind in-camera sitting to spin BoG Governor’s responses – Oppong Nkrumah

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has accused the Majority of using an in-camera sitting involving the Bank of Ghana Governor as a strategy to control the public narrative around the Governor’s responses.

According to him, the Governor was prepared to provide factual answers to questions before the committee, but the decision to exclude the media was aimed at preventing Ghanaians from hearing those responses directly

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, the Ofoase Ayirebi MP said “the point is that they are not comfortable with the truth that the Governor is coming to tell."

"They want to keep hiding so that they can come and spin the politics and the propaganda around it. And in so doing, they are gradually collapsing the democratic institutions of the state, turning out the news to suppress anybody who says anything they don't like."

He also dismissed claims by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga that the Governor had prepared a separate press statement to address the media after the closed-door engagement.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the document being referred to was not a new statement but an existing Bank of Ghana publication on foreign exchange operations, which was attached to the Governor’s response to a parliamentary question.

“The document he is referring to is not a new press release by the Central Bank. It is the guidelines for market intermediation that the Governor released earlier and attached to his answer,” he explained.

He maintained that the Governor, as a professional, was ready to respond to questions and had no reason to avoid public scrutiny.

“The Governor himself is not shy to answer these questions. He is a professional; he won’t come and lie, he won’t come and do politics and propaganda,” he said.

His remarks follow Parliament's decision to hold committee proceedings involving the Governor of the Bank of Ghana behind closed doors, insisting that the practice is consistent with the Standing Orders and long-established parliamentary convention.

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