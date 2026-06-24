Meet Kevin Akoto and friend being paid $50,000 to watch every single World Cup match

The World Cup is ramping up with six matches scheduled each day until the end of the group stage, which makes tuning in something of a full-time job.

That is literally the case for Kevin Akoto and Austin Franklin, who are each being paid $50,000 (£37,800) to watch all 104 World Cup matches.

The BBC caught up with the two football fans, just over a week into their roles as Fox One "Chief World Cup Watchers" to see what the experience has been like.

It's hard to miss their custom-built glass cubicle in the middle of New York's Times Square, which fans can peer into.

The space is outfitted with recliners, a matching brown leather sofa, two large-screen televisions, and even a foosball table.

It also has all the football merchandise and snacks to make this feel like a proper fan's space.

"It's like any 20-year-old's imagination, if you could put anything in here, this is what you'd put in as a soccer fan," Kevin tells the BBC.

Kevin, a line cook from Florida, and Austin, an influencer from Philadelphia, beat out thousands of others for this role, which requires them to not just watch every match but also to create content for fans.

With several more weeks to go, the men say they're trying to pace themselves.

"I've gotten worn down, Austin's gotten a bit worn down, so just learning to keep up with everything going on," Kevin says.

Austin agrees, comparing the experience to summer camp, where the days start to blend into one another.

"It is a total marathon. It's a relatively easy job, I'm sitting on a couch watching football, but it has been tiresome, and I'm making sure I'm getting my eight hours when I can."

Luckily, the job doesn't require them to sleep in the glass box in Times Square, so they can leave at the end of their shifts to recharge for the next day.

Already, the pair have witnessed historic moments. They saw Lionel Messi break the all-time World Cup scoring record while they were eating Argentinian barbecue. Another perk of the role is being served cuisines from the countries competing.

Between matches, they've also had the opportunity to interact with fans, including the thousands of Brazilians who flooded Times Square. The tourist area has been a magnet for World Cup visitors, including the Norwegians who performed their famous Viking rowing celebration there.

Austin says that has been his favourite part, meeting fans from all over the world and talking about football, culture and how they're experiencing the US.

"The craziest part of it is how frequently I forget that I'm in Times Square with people watching me. I'll be watching a match for 10, 15 minutes and get sucked into it, and I look to my right and see Kevin and see all these people walking around Times Square, and you totally forget."

As for their predictions?

Kevin is betting that Spain will take the golden trophy, though he is supporting the US and Ghana because of his roots. Austin wears Norway's jersey, not for any personal reasons, but because of how they and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland have played so far.

"I think it's an easy pick to say, oh, Spain will win or France, and I think Norway is right on the cusp. And if the chips fall where they may, I could totally see them bringing it home."

But spectators are split on whether they'd want their job.

Norway fan Eimund Liland, 52, and his 15-year-old daughter Camille believe it's probably a bit of an "overdose" to watch all 104 matches without any privacy.

And 18-year-old Matthew Mendez tells the BBC that spending time with friends or family would be a better way to experience the World Cup.

But 20-year-old Miguel Sanchez can't believe their luck.

"What? It's even better than going in person, getting paid to watch the World Cup, that's crazy, that's really crazy."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.