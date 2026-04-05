Meet us halfway – Trade Minister tasks private sector with AfCFTA success

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has called on the Ghanaian private sector, insisting that the ambitious goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will only be realised if businesses step up their investment in modern technology and governance.
Speaking on Saturday, 4th April 2026, during the second day of the Kwahu Business Forum, the minister laid out a vision where Ghana does not just host the AfCFTA Secretariat but actively defines the success of intra-African commerce through industrial excellence.
Ms Ofosu-Adjare noted that as the seat of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Ghana is under a continental spotlight. She argued that the nation must move beyond the prestige of hosting the headquarters and start producing the tangible outcomes that other African nations can emulate.
“Underpinning all of this is our African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat. Ghana carries a particular responsibility to demonstrate what intra-African trade can deliver in practice,” she asserted.
To bridge the gap between policy and profit, the minister revealed that the government is intensifying its support for local firms. This includes providing critical data on tariff structures across the 54 other member states and streamlining the often-complex rules of origin certification.
“We are working to ensure that Ghanaian enterprises have access to rules of origin certification, tariff intelligence, and market linkages necessary to compete and win in the continental market,” she added.
Central to this strategy is the repositioning of Special Economic Zones (SEZs). These zones are being transformed from mere industrial hubs into active ecosystems specifically tailored for light manufacturing and agro-processing, sectors where Ghana holds a competitive edge in the regional export market.
Despite the government’s focus on infrastructure and policy, the minister was blunt about the limitations of state intervention. She warned that the "enabling environment" provided by the ministry would be "sterile" if local businesses remained stagnant in their traditional methods of operation.
“None of these policies will deliver their intended outcome without a private sector that is prepared to meet a government-enabling environment with commensurate investment in technology, skills, governance, and standard compliance,” she warned.
The Minister's remarks signal a shift toward a more reciprocal relationship between the state and industry, where government-backed market access must be met by high-standard, tech-driven production from the private sector to ensure Ghana wins the race for the continental market.
Latest Stories
-
Nigeria launches manhunt after abductions by bandits in northwest Zamfara
47 minutes
-
Kenya fuel executives resign as state probes supply chain irregularities
58 minutes
-
Senegal bans ministers from foreign travel as oil price rise bites
1 hour
-
Nigerian army rescues 31 hostages after church attack
1 hour
-
Spain’s huge pork industry seeks salvation from swine fever threat
1 hour
-
Trump declares victory after rescue but threats to US operation in Iran still loom
2 hours
-
US Secret Service investigates reports of gunfire near White House
2 hours
-
Current account stability to mitigate pressure on cedi; currency to end year at GH¢11.40 to a dollar
2 hours
-
Oil back above $110 after expletive-laden Trump threat to Iran
2 hours
-
T-bills auction: Government records 32% undersubscription; interest rates rise again
2 hours
-
Economy to remain relatively insulated from fallout of US–Iran conflict – Fitch Solutions
2 hours
-
Leeds draw Chelsea, Man City face Southampton in FA Cup semis
4 hours
-
Messi and Suarez score as Inter Miami draw at new stadium
4 hours
-
Liverpool ‘gave up’ in FA Cup exit – Van Dijk
4 hours
-
Pep’s asistant Lijnders hints at Man City departure for Silva
4 hours