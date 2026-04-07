Minority warns against alleged LGBTQ provisions in constitutional review

The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns over what it describes as attempts to introduce LGBTQ-related concepts into Ghana’s Constitution through the ongoing constitutional review process.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) headquarters on behalf of the Minority, the Member of Parliament for Assin South and sponsor of the anti-LGBT bill, John Ntim Fordjour, cited recommendations on pages 107 and 108 of the Constitutional Review Committee’s report.

“These recommendations, if adopted, could open the door for the recognition of LGBTQ concepts within our constitutional framework,” he said.

According to him, such proposals could significantly affect Ghana’s moral and cultural values.

“This is not just a legal matter; it is an issue that goes to the heart of our values as a nation. Embedding such provisions in the Constitution will have far-reaching consequences for our moral and cultural identity,” he added.

The Minority also called on President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to apologise to religious and traditional leaders over what it described as a failure to prioritise the anti-LGBT bill.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour stated that churches, Muslim clerics and traditional authorities had been assured that the legislation would be prioritised if the NDC assumed power, but recent developments suggested otherwise.

“We were made to understand that this bill would be treated as a priority if they came into office. What we are seeing now is a clear shift, and it amounts to a betrayal of the trust reposed in them by religious and traditional leaders,” he said.

He urged the President to realign government priorities with what he described as the views of the majority of Ghanaians, referencing survey findings indicating strong public opposition to LGBTQ-related practices.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour further stated that the President is expected to fulfil earlier commitments to introduce a government-sponsored bill to address LGBTQ-related issues.

“Ghana’s basic needs have not changed since 2024, and ladies and gentlemen of the press, you will agree with us on that. The President is therefore expected to fulfill his promise to introduce his government-sponsored bill, which he promised the clergy and religious leaders to comprehensively address the LGBTQ issues. He made those promises willingly, he must be held to account and be made to fulfill his promise,” he stated.

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