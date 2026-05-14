More than 61,000 students to sit 2026 TVET examinations nationwide

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training has announced that 61,506 students will sit the 2026 May/June Certificate II and other traditional Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) examinations across the country.

The announcement was made during a press conference organised by the Commission on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, where Director-General Zakaria Sulemana briefed the media on preparations for the nationwide examinations.

Also present at the briefing were Deputy Director-General for Corporate Services, Abdul-Rahman Zakaria, and Deputy Director-General for Technical Services, Anthony Kwame Zu.

According to the Commission, 59,754 candidates will sit the Certificate II examinations, while 1,752 candidates will write other traditional TVET examinations.

CTVET noted that the Certificate II candidature represents an 8.06 per cent increase over last year’s figure of 55,295 candidates.

The examinations are scheduled to run from May 18 to June 12, 2026, across 169 examination centres nationwide, involving 278 public and private pre-tertiary TVET institutions.

The Commission disclosed that 45,357 candidates, representing 73.7 per cent, are male, while 16,149 candidates, representing 26.3 per cent, are female.

Additionally, 170 persons with disabilities — comprising 92 males and 78 females — have registered for the examinations.

Mr Sulemana described the figures as evidence of the growing reach of TVET education in Ghana and increasing public confidence in skills development as a viable career pathway.

“These figures not only demonstrate the expanding reach of TVET in Ghana, but also underscore the government’s commitment to skills development, workforce readiness, and human capital development as key drivers of national transformation,” he said.

This year’s examinations will also mark the first implementation of the Interim Harmonised Curriculum examinations for all TVET institutions realigned under the Ministry of Education following the coming into force of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020.

The Commission further announced strengthened supervision and monitoring systems, alongside the continued use of “Test Serialisation” to minimise examination malpractice and ensure fairness and credibility throughout the examination process.

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