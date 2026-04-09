MP, MCE provide street bulbs and solar panels to lighten Evaloe Adjomoro-Gwira constituency

Kofi Arko-Nokoe, Member of Parliament ( MP) for Evaloe Adjomoro-Gwira

The office of the Evaloe Adjomoro-Gwira MP and the Nzema-East Municipal Assembly have embarked on a streetlights initiative dubbed” Operation Lighten Up Evaloe Adjomoro-Gwira Constituency”.

The move followed an assessment by experts from the Ministry of Energy as part of government plans to extend the national electricity grid to two Regions, which would provide an initial number of 1,500 street bulbs and 250 solar panels to the area.

Making the items available to the Nzema-East Municipal Assembly in Axim, Kofi Arko-Nokoe, Member of Parliament ( MP) for Evaloe Adjomoro-Gwira, said the initiative would illuminate the nooks and crannies of the entire constituency so that 20 per cent of people who lived in darkness would have light, which would boost security and propel development.

He said the operation would replace old bulbs and install new solar panels in communities which were not connected to the national electricity grid in Evaloe and later to Gwira and Adjomoro areas.

Mr Arko-Nokoe indicated that by the end of December 2026, every community in the constituency would be connected to the national electricity grid.

The MP said President John Dramani Mahama had stabilised power within the last 15 months, with notable reference to the unstable power situation the nation witnessed in December 2024, and it would be sad for people to live in darkness when power was stable.

For his part, Mr Herbert Kuah Dickson, the Nzema-East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said a special committee headed by the Assembly’s electrician had already captured places in the Municipal capital where there were no lights to fix 250 pieces of solar panels to lighten every corner.

He said experts from the Ministry of Energy had assessed areas without light, such as Tebakrom, Bekoase, and parts of the Bamiankor area.

Mr Dickson said, together with the MP, every part of the Nzema-East would benefit from electricity by the end of the four years.

Mr Jonas Kabutey, Speaker of the Nzema-East Youth Parliament, lauded the MP and MCE for the initiative, adding that nothing flourishes in darkness.

He said as an advocate, he would continue to offer constructive criticisms to hold leaders in check and push for development in the area.

Mr Kabutey urged the MP and MCE to ensure that the move to lighten every part of the Nzema-East Municipal by the end of December materialises.

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