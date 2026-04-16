MP urges stakeholders to prioritise education

Lawrence Agyinsam, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Twifo Hemang–Lower Denkyira Constituency, has emphasised the importance of education as a key driver for youth development.

He therefore has commended teachers in the constituency for their dedication but urged other stakeholders to play their roles in creating a sound environment for effective teaching and learning.

Mr Agyinsam also encouraged students to take their studies seriously and fully engage in learning to enable them make meaningful contributions to society.

The MP made the call when he donated 2,935 sporting items, including footballs, volleyballs, jerseys, as well as first aid and educational materials, and 560 school desks to the Twifo Hemang District Education Directorate.

The items were presented to Mrs Jucinta Nkansah, the District Education Director, at Twifo Hemang.

Mr Agyinsam later visited the Twifo Hemang Health Centre, where the District Health Director, Mr Daniel Baah, outlined some challenges confronting healthcare delivery in the area.

Mr Baah noted that although the district had four health centres, it lacked a district hospital, a situation that limited access to quality healthcare.

He appealed to the government and philanthropists to support the district with essential medical equipment to enhance healthcare delivery.

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